Huddersfield Giants have enlisted the help of former performance manager Mark Andrews to work with interim head coach Chris Thorman.

Andrews, who worked under fellow Australian Nathan Brown at the club in 2009 and 2010 , is due to arrive on Friday to take up his short-term role as the Giants look to climb out of the bottom four in the Betfred Super League.

Andrews was most recently head of strength and conditioning at the Melbourne Rebels and previously performed a similar role with NRL clubs St George and Newcastle.

Huddersfield managing director Richard Thewlis said: “Mark will bring a fresh pair of eyes to the coaching team and will report directly to Chris Thorman, assisting him in his specialist areas of preparation to play and perform at the highest level.

“He knows the club well and was a popular member in the successful years in 2009 and 2010, before he returned to Australia.

“He has a gap at the moment in his career path and was very keen to come across and help get us moving in the right direction.”