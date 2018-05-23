Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Powerful prop Matty English has signed a Huddersfield Giants contract extension for the next four years.

The 20-year-old forward is one of the most highly-rated prospects in Super League and says he is “buzzing” to stay at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Interim head coach Chris Thorman, too, feels former Stanley Rangers and England Youth captain English can work towards a very bright future.

English, who made his fifth appearance of the season in the Magic Weekend success against Wakefield Trinity, said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to have signed a new contract.

“I’ve always been at Huddersfield and it feels like home.

“Signing for four more years gives me the security to try to develop as much as I can to become an established Super League player.

“My debut feels like a lifetime ago now, playing away at Leeds; it was a good victory.

“Last season we kicked on after the Magic Weekend to secure a place in the top eight and hopefully we can do that now.”

English made his debut in the 31-12 away win over Leeds Rhinos last season and scored his first try for the club in the 24-14 victory over Wakefield Trinity in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

“I’m excited about the future,” he added.

“With all the youngsters that have signed on with Innes and Louis Senior and having young players like Sam Wood and me recently coming through, there’s quite a few of us youngsters that are all going to be here at the Giants for the next few years.”

English is committed to the Giants until the end of the 2022 season and coach Thorman believes he has the right attitude to make a successful career at top level.

“Matty has been a great success story and it just shows what hard work, willingness and application can do for you in this sport,” said Thorman.

“He’s got a great attitude. He’s got a good sense of humour, he doesn’t take himself too seriously away from the game, but when you ask him to do something on the field he does it as well as anyone I’ve ever met.

“He’s got a really nice balance to his personality, but he’s also got a really good work ethic and is very focused.”

Thorman feels he and new head coach Simon Woolford should have no doubts about including English going forward.

“We’ve invested a lot into him and I think he acknowledges that and sees it’s the best place for him to be,” added Thorman.

“He’s relatively local, he’s come through our Scholarship and Academy system so there’s a lot of positives for our club and it’s a real success story.

“I genuinely believe we have more of those players coming through and with Luke Robinson at the helm of the Academy, doing a great job at developing those players, they’re much readier for first-grade than they ever have been.”