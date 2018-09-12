Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As the news that our popular Aussie star, Ryan Hinchcliffe, is to leave us at the end of the season sinks in, let’s have a look at our first imports.

The following is taken from the 1995 Centenary Brochure:

The first overseas signing was Arthur Larard from South Africa.

He was actually born in Hull in 1871 and went out to the Cape when he was 17 years old.

He represented South Africa at half­ back and scored their first ever try against England.

His first game for Fartown was against Salford at home on September 29th 1901, playing at scrum-half in an 11-3 defeat.

Larard played in 94 first-team games in four seasons and apart from his debut, played all his other games at centre.

He scored 12 tries and kicked six goals and was captain in his final season.

However, starting at the beginning of our truly overseas signings, our first six before the First World War were all stars.

Edgar Wrigley, William Trevarthen and Con Byrne were from New Zealand; Albert Rosenfeld, ‘Paddy’ Walsh and Tommy Gleason from Australia.

Each played their part in bringing success to Huddersfield during those brilliant years between 1910 and 1915.

An overseas ban between February 11th 1913 and June 9th 1927 stopped hopeful Anzacs from taking part in the English League.

As the ban ended, Fartown jumped in first and signed Ernie Mills before any other club could get near this highly-rated winger.

Ernie made 282 appearances and scored 283 tries up to 1935 for the Fartowners.

Carr and Harris were the next to sign, and their strange story is included {in the Centenary book and is a fascinating read}.

Ray Markham arrived at the beginning of 1933 and within four months had a Challenge Cup winners medal in his grasp.

Ray was another prolific tryscorer totalling 255 in his six seasons with the club.

Two more Australians landed prior to the Second World War.

In December 1937, Tommy Grahame and Ron Bailey arrived to do sterling service until hostilities broke out.

They were the last two to beat another overseas ban imposed by the Rugby Football League.

Bailey returned home in 1940 and resumed play in Australia and, after the war, he represented his country.

Tommy Grahame served in the Royal Navy during the war and played another two seasons in Peacetime for Fartown.

The next three Australians to arrive would not have predicted the fame they were going to enjoy.

Lionel Cooper, Johnny Hunter and Pat Devery became household names and were hero worshipped by their Huddersfield fans.

Coming back to the modern day, we have some events on the horizon.

They are: Tuesday October 2, AGM (nominations can be made via http://www.giantssupporters.co.uk/Forms/AGM%20Nominations.html or by contacting Trevor Kaye [secretary@giantssupporters.co.uk); Sunday November 11, our trip to Elland Road to watch England v New Zealand. If you have booked, the final balance is now payable; Friday December 14, Reindeer Race Night (Turnbridge WMC).

Keep up-to-date via the calendar on our HGSA website, www.GiantsSupporters.co.uk .