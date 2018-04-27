Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Michael Lawrence will bring some stability and leadership to Huddersfield Giants as they look to bounce back from “rock bottom” against Warrington Wolves.

That’s the message from interim head coach Chris Thorman, who is pencilling in the 28-year-old for back row duty at the Halliwell Jones Stadium (7.45).

Thorman says the Giants must use the 66-4 defeat by leaders St Helens as a motivating factor against Steve Price’s Wolves, and feels the return of Lawrence – and talented full-back Jake Mamo – is a huge tonic for the squad.

“Michael Lawrence gives everyone a lift,” said Thorman, who is without Danny Brough as he serves the second of a three-match ban.

“Ideally we want to play him in the middle but, as things are, we are probably not in a position to do that, so he will more than likely play in the back row again.

“He is just so assured and competent at his own job that he brings an aura of leadership and direction to the group – and that’s something we really, really need at the minute.

“So, for obvious reasons with Jake and Michael back, we are a little bit more excited and a little bit more upbeat going into the Warrington game.”

Thorman accused too many players of raising a white flag against Saints and says it was difficult to go through the video replay, but he demands a real response this week in his sixth match at the helm since the sacking of Rick Stone.

“You have to hit rock bottom to find your way out of these situations – and that’s what we are going to use this match as,” said Thorman, who hopes Lee Gaskell will also prove his fitness to be included.

“It has to be a motivating factor and we need a response.

“We have a few reasons for a response to happen and a few key personnel back to help get that response.

“We may have had one or two excuses to bring to the table in the last few weeks (with injuries, particularly), but this week there can’t be any excuses.

“It’s important we get an energetic response, and we need a bit more of a rugby league smart response as well.”

In review, Thorman explained the errors which proved so costly against St Helens and which left the Giants five points behind the top eight and in danger of ending up in the Middle 8s come the end of the season.

“In the first 20 minutes, if we had ended a few sets better and turned the ball over in areas we wanted to turn the ball over, then we would not have been looking down the barrel,” he said.

“We didn’t finish our sets well; the first five in the first 20 minutes we were awful. Penalty, penalty, penalty, penalty and it was 12-0 after half an hour.

“We were right in the game, the game was in the balance and teetering, but we just kept inviting St Helens into our half.

“I don’t care who you are, if you keep inviting Saints with that territory, field position and weight of possession, you are going to be on the end of a hiding and we were, rightly so.”

Giants squad: Jake Mamo, Jordan Turner, Aaron Murphy, Lee Gaskell, Seb Ikahihifo, Kruise Leeming, Michael Lawrence, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Adam O’Brien, Alex Mellor, Darnell McIntosh, Tyler Dickinson, Sam Wood, Jared Simpson.

Warrington: Sitaleki Akauola, Ryan Atkins, Kevin Brown, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, George King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Tyrone Roberts, Morgan Smith, Ben Westwood.

Referee: Tom Grant (RFL).