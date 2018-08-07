Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Michael Lawrence has been ruled out of Huddersfield Giants’ first two matches of the Super 8s.

The 28-year-old favourite will sit it out against St Helens on Friday and the following week’s home clash with Hull FC.

Simon Woolford’s in-form side then have a week off before tackling Wakefield at home on Friday, August 31, by which time he’s hoping the man known as Bruno will be back in contention.

“Michael Lawrence will be missing for two or three games, but we’ve had some good news in that he doesn’t require any surgery,” said Woolford, who has new signing Suaia Matagi, from Parramatta Eels, available for the first time.

“So it will be a matter of him going through the rehab process now and, hopefully, maybe two games and the aim is for him to be right after that, but we’ll wait and see how his progress goes.

“Suaia Matagi is here now and he will slot into Bruno’s place and, apart from that, I think we are looking pretty good.”

Woolford revealed Seb Ikahihifo has had an operation on his injured ankle and won’t play again this season, while Aaron Murphy will also miss out against Saints.

“Aaron Murphy is touch and go, he won’t play this week but he should be okay for the week after,” said the head coach, bidding to make up a six-point gap on the top four.

“Ollie Roberts has had a week off, so he’s passed all the head protocol and concussion tests now, so he will take his place in the back row in Murph’s place.

“Sebastian had to have an op on the ankle which has put him out, and it is a blow because he carries the ball really strongly and he is a big body for us.

“But having Matagi coming in now helps us out a little bit there, and we do have quite a bit of depth in the middle forwards at the moment.

“So while Seb is a loss, I’m confident we’ve got the guys to cover him.”

Woolford added the timing of Matagi’s arrival from Australia couldn’t be better.

“Suaia has fitted in really well,” said the boss.

“He trained with the team for the first time on Saturday and then he’s had two really good sessions on Monday and Tuesday and he doesn’t look out of place at all, so he is a big positive for our team.”