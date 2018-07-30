Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Michael Lawrence is a model professional who leads by example at the Huddersfield Giants.

That’s the view of assistant coach Chris Thorman, a former teammate of the 28-year-old one-club stalwart who has just been granted a testimonial for 2019 by the RFL.

Thorman holds Lawrence in the highest regard and told giantsrl.com that the club would undoubtedly have silverware on the table if they could replicate Lawrence – known universally as Bruno – throughout the team.

“I’m really proud of the player and the man that he’s developed into over the past ten years now,” said Thorman, who successfully acted as interim head coach before the arrival of Simon Woolford.

“It’s a long time since Michael made his debut in a team that I was playing in when he came off the bench onto the wing.

“He’s evolved as a person but also as a rugby league player as well.

“He started off as an outside-back, early in his career he played in the centres, then went to back-row and then loose-forward. We have a bit of a joke, whenever I declare the teams I always put him in at 8 or 10, an out-and-out front rower or prop, we have a bit of a joke about that.

“He’s been a model professional, a great example to a lot of kids through our system and I’m really glad that his achievements and his success with the club have been rewarded.”

Lawrence, who was forced off with an injury after 68 minutes of the 40-28 victory over Wakefield Trinity which took the Giants to fifth in the regular Super League season, is coming up to 250 appearances in Claret and Gold.

And Thorman explained: “If you know Michael, he’s a Huddersfield boy and we like to keep those in our system.

“He’s just been fantastic for the club and the town. He buys into everything, whether that’s on the field or off it, and he’s a great guy to have around.

“All I’m doing is saying what everyone already knows, he’s a fantastic guy.

“He was a great teammate, even from such a young age, had a fantastic attitude and was always someone who would put the team first, even more so now that he’s vice-captain of the team.

“Whether he’s vice-captain, captain or a member of the leadership group, he just leads by example.

“When he talks people listen. He’s a very well respected and admired member of the squad.

“When I came back to the club as a coach he’s only enhanced my opinion of him, I’m really pleased he’s getting the rewards through a testimonial.”

Thorman believes Lawrence deserves a successful 12 months .

As the Giants await their fixtures for the Super 8s, he added: “He does a lot in the community. Whether it’s going to local amateur clubs, turning out at The Zone with the community team, helping Luke Robinson with the academy – he features prominently in our community department.

“He loves this town, he loves the club and wants it to be a success.

“He puts the club and the team before anything, which I think is a great trait to have.

“I honestly think if we had 25 Michael Lawrences in the squad we’d win more games than we lose, and I dare say we’d have some silverware on the table.

“That’s about as good a compliment as I can give him.”