Chris Thorman says Huddersfield Giants must focus on upping their game against Castleford Tigers at the John Smith’s.

The 3pm kick-off pits the third-bottom Giants against last season’s Grand Finalists, who are mid-table.

Daryl Powell’s Tigers, however, are smarting from an 18-6 home defeat by in-form Warrington and Thorman says his patched-up side must be in the zone from minute one.

“I’m expecting a bit of a reaction from Castleford, they’re probably not firing like they would like to but that Warrington game was an absolute slug-fest and those weather conditions just nullified anything that they were trying to do offensively,” said Thorman.

“We’re very wary of the threat that they pose.

“They’ve got some great players that play with some really nice ball shape.

“Like I’ve said over the past two games, the Giants have to focus on the Giants.

“We need to focus on upping our game and bringing our best performance, before we worry about the opposition.

“We had a real reaction against Leeds and I thought the fans were great – we gave them something to cheer about.

“We need to tap into that energy and emotion and get the same buy-in that we got against Leeds. If we do that then we’ve got a chance.”

Thorman will make late calls on the fitness of Danny Brough (ankle), Oliver Roberts (foot) and Darnell McIntosh (hamstring).

Definitely out are Kruise Leeming, Jake Mamo, Jermaine McGillvary and Leroy Cudjoe while Tom Symonds has terminated his contract by mutual agreement and will return to Australia.