Huddersfield Giants boss Simon Woolford has made Kiwi and Samoan international prop Suaia Matagi the first addition to his 2019 squad.

The 30-year-old international has played more than 100 NRL games and will leave Paramatta Eels at the end of this campaign to join up with the Giants.

Matagi has represented Samoa seven times and also played for New Zealand once in 2014.

His NRL career has taken him from New Zealand Warriors to Sydney Roosters, Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels – and he’s seen by Woolford as the perfect addition for next year.

“I was looking for some real grunt and aggression in the front row and Suaia will bring that and a whole heap more,” he said.

“The fans will love his action-packed style and he is a man that won’t take a backward step and he relishes the tough stuff up front.

“We have a number of relatively younger front rowers in Dickinson, Smith and English, who will benefit enormously from having a man like Suaia around them at training and on the pitch.

“His presence will bring confidence and leadership to the forward group.

“When we’re looking to recruit I have said previously I only want guys who really want to come and achieve something here and understand the environment I want to create and Suaia ticks those boxes and I’m very excited to make him my first overseas capture.”

Matagi said: “I am extremely excited to take my football to the next level under the leadership of Simon Woolford and I’m also looking forward to the challenge of playing in the English Super League.

“Joining a proud club like the Huddersfield Giants is a privilege and I will represent the fans to the best of my ability.”