Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Potential interest from the Australian NRL and other Betfred Super League clubs could be holding up Rick Stone’s efforts to tie down some out-of-contract Huddersfield Giants players.

That’s the message from the head coach, who is trying to shape his squad for the future at the same time as aiming to guide them away from second-bottom of the Super League table.

The Giants have already agreed new deals with Kiwi forward Sebastine Ikahihifo, Ireland World Cup star Ollie Roberts and reliable pack man Paul Clough.

They are talking with others – including playmaker Danny Brough, with the suggestion of a possible year-by-year deal for the 35-year-old – and Stone revealed there is still plenty of work to do.

“We had a fair few players coming off contract this year – I think up to 10 players coming off contract – so ideally we are sort of picking those off,” said Stone, whose side have lost three of their first four matches going into Friday’s trip to Widnes.

“Some are a little bit easier than others and there are some who have interest, whether it be from this market or in an Aussie market outside the club’s situation.

“That is something we can’t control.

“We can sort of evaluate what we think they are going to be worth and try and secure a deal if we think it’s appropriate.”