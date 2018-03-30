Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tony Smith is being backed big style to make a dramatic return to Hudderfield Giants as head coach.

The 51-year-old coached at the John Smith’s Stadium from 2001 to 2003 before leaving to join Leeds and then Warrington.

Punters have lumped so much money on Smith for the Giants that bookmakers BetVictor have slashed his odds from 50/1 to 2/1 second favourite!

BetVictor spokesman Jack Milner said: “Tony Smith left a sour taste in the mouths of Giants’ fans when leaving for rivals Leeds in 2003 but has been backed practically unopposed in the market to replace Rick Stone.

“Smith has been backed into 2/1 from 50/1 with BetVictor for the gig, whilst caretaker boss Chris Thorman remains the 5/4 market leader to get the job on a full-time basis.”

BetVictor odds for next permanent Giants’ Head Coach: Chris Thorman 5/4, Tony Smith 2/1, Neil Henry 10/1, 12/1 Bar.

