Huddersfield Giants will hope to have talented forward Oliver Roberts back in action against Castleford Tigers on Sunday.

The 23-year-old World Cup star from Ireland played in the 22-22 draw against Leeds Rhinos despite a bizarre foot injury suffered in a domestic accident, but he was left out against Catalans Dragons by interim head coach Chris Thorman.

Thorman was also without key playmaker Danny Brough, England wingman Jermaine McGillvary, Jake Mamo, Leroy Cudjoe, Lee Gaskell and Tom Symonds for the 27-6 reversal at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

“Ollie was doing his bathroom up (before the Leeds game) and somehow his sink exploded!” explained Thorman, whose side are third from bottom of the Super League table having missed the chance in France to catapult into the top eight.

“A chunk of porcelain ended up in his foot – that’s the reason he missed the Wigan game.

“He was back, and I said to him ‘I need you’ and he had a crack for me (against Leeds).

“He came off, got it glued, went back on and gave me another 20 minutes or so before coming off again.

“I said ‘thanks for putting your hand up when I needed you’ and he said ‘no problem coach, I will keep doing it for you’.”