Oliver Russell is raring and ready to step into Danny Brough’s boots against Leeds Rhinos on Friday night.

That’s the message from head coach Simon Woolford as he bids to bounce back from Huddersfield Giants’ miserable Challenge Cup exit with two Super League points.

Experienced half back Brough, 35, has been banned for three matches after failing to appeal successfully against a charge of making dangerous contact in the Cup-tie, for which he was sin-binned.

The Giants are very sore about the outcome – Brough’s ban was extended from two to three games for an ‘unreasonable challenge’ of the charge – but Woolford explained the Giants were planning ahead with youngster Russell.

“We have had Oliver in training with us,” said Woolford, whose side are battling to stay in the top eight.

“Oliver made his debut a couple of weeks ago and was man of the match in a win.

“I think the style of football we play really suits Oliver.

“He plays nice a straight, direct and he’s got a good left-foot kicking game.

“I watched him last weekend for the Academy, when it was clear he’s a really good talker.

“So I think he is a young kid on the up and I think he will do a good job for us.”

Brough will not only sit out the Leeds match but also the clashes with Catalans Dragons and Hull KR, who are also battling against ultimately being in the bottom four.