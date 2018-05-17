Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ollie Roberts could be back to lift Huddersfield Giants for their Magic Weekend test against Wakefield Trinity.

The 23-year-old second rower has been out for a month but Chris Thorman confirmed he could make the 19 for St James’ Park on Sunday.

That would be a great tonic as the Giants look to build on their 24-14 Challenge Cup victory over Trinity at the John Smith’s last week.

As Shannon Wakeman and Colton Roche start loan spells at Dewsbury and York City Knights respectively, interim coach Thorman says the injury situation is as good as it’s been all season.

“Ollie Roberts is looking just about fully fit and he’s possibly got a chance, he might be named in the 19,” said Thorman, who confirmed new head coach Simon Woolford is still waiting for final paperwork in Australia and is unlikely to arrive in time for the Trinity clash.

“I will review the training footage, but he is in with a shout - as are quite a few of them to be fair.

“Dale Ferguson is a couple of weeks away and Leroy Cudjoe maybe one to two weeks; we are much closer with Leroy.

“He is running around on the training field, which is a great sight to see, so whether he makes Salford or it’s the week after we’ll have to wait and see - but he is really confident.

“Jake Wardle is still suspended and Sam Wood has picked up a slight ankle knock but, in terms of injuries, we are in a much better place.

“It coincides with a slight turnaround in form, but it’s absolutely no coincidence.

“With what we have done in training and getting your better players back on the field, it is only going to allow us to have better performances.”

The Giants are fresh from victories over Widnes and Wakefield , so will there be changes to the team?

“It’s difficult to change a winning team after two successes and we are playing the same opposition again in Wakefield,” said Thorman.

“Why would I change it? But then again, we have the option to change it, and that’s nice.”