Huddersfield Giants star Ollie Roberts has signed a new five-year deal with the Super League club.

The 23-year-old forward, who shone for the Giants in the Betfred Super League 2017 and for Ireland at the Rugby League World Cup, has signed a new deal which will keep him at the club until at least 2023.

“I’m really happy,” said the talented prospect.

“When I came back from Australia I had a bit of interest from other clubs, however I like it here.” Roberts, who signed for the Giants from Bradford Bulls in 2014, added: “I enjoy working with the boys, I enjoy the staff, I love the club and I love where it’s going.

“I want to be here and be a part of that. I had no temptation to go anywhere else.”

Roberts, who has 60 appearances under his belt for the Giants, is expecting to win some silverware by staying at the club and working with head coach Rick Stone.

“Rick is going the right way and doing good stuff, I can see us winning trophies and that’s why I want to be here,” explained Roberts.

“Signing a new five-year deal doesn’t mean I’m sitting on the back burner – I’m not smoking no cigar – I want to be cracking on.

“I want to keep playing and I have a lot of goals which I want to achieve personally.

“Nothing is ever enough and you can’t be satisfied with what you’ve already got.

“It’s a good club. The boys are good, the staff’s good – I see this club going in the right way.”

Coach Stone is delighted with the news.

“I think it’s a good thing for us and for Ollie," said the Australian.

"Good quality players are hard to find and when you’ve brought someone of that quality through from a young age then we’d obviously like to keep them.

"He’s still got a little bit to learn and he’ll be the first to admit that, but he’s a prospect that can hopefully be a great player here for a long time."

So what are Roberts' strengths?

“He brings a line-break ability, he carries the ball well, he’s hard to put down and can score a try," replied Stone.

"He’s a handful to the opposition but he’s still working on becoming an 80-minute back-rower and is becoming better every week.

"I’d like to think that we’ll continue to see that improvement in him for the next couple of years."

Has it been difficult to keep him at the John Smith's Stadium?

“There has been a bit of interest in Ollie and rightly so after his performances at the World Cup and from what he did for the Giants last year," explained Stone.

"He’s a good young prospect who’s got plenty of rugby in front of him and we’d like to think that he’s only going to improve.

"It’s a good coup for the club, we’re happy and Ollie is happy - so it makes for a very positive camp.”