Ahead of the new season, we have had a meeting with Gareth Davies, the stadium CEO, and Ian Simpson (Catering Manager) in order to ensure the Legends Bar is to everyone’s satisfaction.

As you will be aware, the Legends Bar is solely for the use of HGSA members (and their guests) before our home games.

You will notice an immediate addition when you walk in. There is a Juke Box adorned in Town’s colours.

To even things up, in the near future the Heritage Group will install a display cabinet containing items from our illustrious past.

For those of you who can’t get enough of Brian Blacker’s voice, you will be pleased to know that it will be coming across loud, very loud, and clear during his regular interviews. A microphone will be used.

We shall make every effort to inform you in advance who Brian’s guest will be. However, this will not always be possible due to team selection.

While the huge expense of installing real ale has proved insurmountable, there will be a large, rotating selection of bottled craft beers (they will be stationery while you drink from them). Wine also will be available.

While Heineken has the sole rights to beer on the site, they do have a large catalogue of partners who provide them with guest beers.

For those of you who find it difficult to have a meal before leaving home, there will be food on sale.

Not just any old food, but locally sourced, tasty food.

For example, in addition to pies, Yorkshire Wraps (large Yorkshire pudding with beef, onions, and gravy); hot sandwiches (pulled pork with burnt apple compote and Henderson’s relish); and for the vegetarians among us, Mediterranean Pasties.

We have, quite rightly, moaned about the queues at busy times. Extra staff will now be present for that busy, pre-match hour.

We all know that rugby is now a summer game, so on those hot, sultry evenings we have had to have the doors open.

We have now been assured there will be some form of heat regulating so that we can stay cool – at least before the match starts!

All in all it was a very productive meeting showing that we and the stadium authorities are all singing from the same hymn sheet.

So, see you in the Legends Bar at the Warrington game.

However, let’s not forget Turnbridge WMC. This will continue to be our ‘home’.

And next Tuesday we shall have Sean Folan (head of youth recruitment) as our guest. Members are free, with guests being charged a mere £1.

Coming up we shall be having Jake Mamo and the legendary Wally Gibson.

Keep browsing www.GiantsSupporters.co.uk for all our events.