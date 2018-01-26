Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants’ Tongan international Ukuma Ta’ai is all geared up for the start of the Super League season.

The 31-year-old announced his return to action with the Giants with a try from his first touch of the ball as a substitute in the pre-season game against Wakefield Trinity.

The former New Zealand Warriors forward, who is looking forward to his sixth season in the Claret and Gold, may get another chance to blow away the cobwebs in the Giants’ final warm-up game at Workington Town tomorrow (3pm), but his sights are firmly set on Thursday’s start to Super League action at Hull FC.

“It’s going to be a big game for our first match,” said Ta’ai.

“Hull FC have a very big pack and I’m looking forward to the challenge and I’ll enjoy it.

“It was nice to score a try against Wakefield Trinity.

“It was a good start and the boys are in good spirit.

“It’s good to be around them and I’m glad to be back and have a run with them all – they look really, really good.”

Ta’ai was one of six Giants players to feature in the Rugby League World Cup down under, with the Tongans only bowing out at the semi-final stage with a narrow 20-18 defeat by England.

Along with England winger Jermaine McGillvary, Scotland duo Danny Brough and Dale Ferguson, Italy’s Shannon Wakeman and Ireland’s Ollie Roberts, Ta’ai has had a little extra time to rest before returning to training, but he is very pleased to be back at work.

“Pre-season has been good, but tough because I’ve been away with the World Cup and been at home for a few weeks,” said Ta’ai.

“It’s been good to get back into it again. The boys look really healthy and fit for the new season – they are ready for 2018.

“I’ve tried to make sure I’m giving that bit more percentage in everything and try and do everything right.

“I try to get stronger, I’ve tried eating healthy and now I try and stick to that.”

After reaching the top eight in Super League last term Ta’ai is targeting putting some more silverware in the cabinet after being part of the team that won the League Leaders Shield in 2013.

“My own aims are just to try and hopefully win a trophy with the Giants,” said Ta’ai.

“I hope we’re going to make the top four because that must be the aim for everyone and that’s the aim for me.

“I try and do as best as I can personally. I’ve been here for a good few years now and I’m trying to press the team to do well again.”