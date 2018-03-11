Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants face being without pack duo Ryan Hinchcliffe and Daniel Smith for Thursday night’s home Super League clash with Hull KR.

Hinchcliffe was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle during the Giants 28-16 win at Widnes.

The loose forward could face the RFL’s disciplinary committee on Tuesday evening if he is charged, and would join second rower Smith, who will be serving the second match of a two-game suspension after being charged over a similar offence in the 22-4 defeat at Wakefield Trinity.

Giants head coach Rick Stone feels that the former Melboune Storm star may have a case to answer.

“I have to say that it was an uncomfortable looking tackle,” said Stone.

“I learned last week with Daniel Smith that tackles which put other players in a dangerous position are being looked at.

“It is something that referees are trying to do their best with.”

The Giants performed well on the artificial pitch at Widnes, with half back Danny Brough the star turn.

The 35-year-old created the opening two tries with testing kicks and earned plenty of praise from his coach.

“They were perfect conditions for Broughy, there was some rain making handling difficult and the Widnes pitch can produce some unpredictability with the bounce, so it was good for Danny,” explained Stone.

“Broughy produced two neat kicks for the first and second tries, and then at the end produced a couple of kicks from defence that helped calm things down, when we needed to settle again after Widnes had scored.

“He definitely showed his experience and his worth to the team.

“We are very comfortable with Danny and he is a very useful commodity for the Giants.”

And Stone is pleased to get back to winning ways with the Giants second victory of the campaign.

“We picked up two competition points, which is something we have failed to do in recent weeks,” he added.

“Home wins are tough enough to come by, so to get points away at a really tough team was good.

“It wasn’t easy and even at 20-0 up I felt that Widnes would not give up without a fight – and sure enough they came back with three tries, which we’ll have to look at.

“But the objective for us was to get a win and I felt the best part of what we did was the way we controlled the first half.

“In fact we perhaps should have had a few more points by half time, but overall our defence was stronger and we were more consistent across the pitch.

“We defended really well for 60 minutes and the intensity was there, which was important because Widnes are a talented side who can be a little bit unpredictable.

“They attack more off the cuff than other sides and they always having something up their sleeve to test you.”