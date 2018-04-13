Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants stars Danny Brough and Ryan Hinchcliffe have been named in the Giants' squad to face Salford Red Devils this weekend.

Both players were left out of the squad that lost 40-28 at home to Castleford Tigers in the last round of fixtures, with Hinchcliffe out with a rib injury and Brough being ruled out with a hip injury.

Earlier this week, Giants interim coach Chris Thorman was optimistic of the pair's availability.

He said: “We have constantly been assessing Danny, but whether he makes it for Sunday we will have to see.

“We will check on him on Saturday and give him every opportunity to prove his fitness.

“Danny is really positive and really wants to play.

“And I am hoping that Ryan will also be ready to play as he is the band aid that holds us together defensively.”

And, although the Giants will be happy to welcome back Brough and Hinchcliffe to the squad, the injury list remains long for Thorman's side.

Long-term casualties Jake Mamo, Jermaine McGillvary and club captain Leroy Cudjoe are all still sidelined, and will be missed by the Giants as they take on the side immediately ahead of them in the Super League table.

A win would take them above Salford and could take the Giants as high as eighth in the Super League table, while a loss could push Thorman's men to the foot of the table, should Catalans Dragons beat Castleford Tigers on Sunday.

Full squad: Jordan Turner, Aaron Murphy, Lee Gaskell, Danny Brough, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Kruise Leeming, Shannon Wakeman, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta'ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Adam Walne, Alexander Mellor, Darnell McIntosh, Matthew English, Jared Simpson, Innes Senior.