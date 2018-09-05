Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The retirement of Giants star Ryan Hinchcliffe could open the door for Academy players to join the Super League squad full-time.

Ryan announced this week that he will leave Giants at the end of the Super 8s so he can return home to Australia to take up a coaching role with his former club Melbourne Storm.

This will leave a ‘huge whole’ in the side according to coach Simon Woolford - but it could be one of the Academy players that is brought in to fill it.

Simon said he wasn’t sure that Ryan’s decision would result in a new signing for Giants, adding that money is tight.

He said: “We’ve got three or four good kids coming up from the Academy who will join our squad full-time next year.

“We’ve also got guys like Tyler Dickinson who has been out on loan and we will have to rely on those guys to come through.

“Import wise he opens up a spot but money wise it is pretty tight. So I am not too sure if we will be able to replace him or not.”

Australian Hinchcliffe joined the Giants from Melbourne in 2016 and has gone on to score 12 tries in 86 appearances for the club.

Hinchcliffe, who twice won the NRL Grand Final and played in two World Club Challenges, will return to Australia following Huddersfield’s final Super 8s fixture at Catalans Dragons on September 29.