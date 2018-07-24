Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants’ former Melbourne forward Ryan Hinchcliffe has revealed plans to take up a coaching role with his old NRL club as talks continue over his future in Super League.

Hinchcliffe’s three-year contract with the Giants runs out at the end of the season and, although both player and coach Simon Woolford have spoken about a new deal, no agreement has yet been reached.

Hinchcliffe, who turns turns 34 in October, made 177 appearances in his seven years with Melbourne, winning Grand Finals in 2009 and 2012 and World Club Challenges in 2010 and 2013, and says he plans to return to the club when he hangs up his boots.

“I am looking at going back to Melbourne when I finish and hopefully get involved with the club at some level,” he said.

(Image: Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Ed Sykes)

“I still stay in contact with them. They are a good bunch of blokes and I shared some good times with them for seven or eight years.

“I’ve got to get my stuff sorted here first and see what happens after that.

“I’m still having some conversations with the coach and the football staff and trying to work some things out.

“Either way, if I stay or go, hopefully I’ll get something sorted in the next couple of weeks.”

Hinchcliffe, a hooker or loose forward, has missed only one of 24 league and cup matches so far this season for the Giants, who secured their place in the top eight of Super League with a 32-18 victory at Castleford last Friday.

They complete the regular round of matches with a home game against Wakefield this coming Friday.