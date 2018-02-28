Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone has had to leave Tom Symonds and Adam Walne out of his 19-man squad to face Wakefield Trinity on Friday night (7.45).

Stone had hoped that Australian second rower Symonds would have recovered from a knee injury , but the 29-year-old has lost his race to be fit for the Super League derby clash.

Prop forward Walne, signed from Salford Red Devils in the close season, drops out of the squad due to a medial ligament strain picked up in the 26-12 home defeat by St Helens in the last round of Super League.

That has led to Sam Wood being named in the 19-man line-up for first time in 2018.

Trinity head coach Chris Chester has made changes to his 19-man squad to take on the Giants.

Three changes have been made to the side that got the win over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

Joe Arundel, Keegan Hirst and Jordan Crowther all come into contention, replacing Justin Horo, Reece Lyne and the injured former Giants player Kyle Wood.

Giants Squad: Jake Mamo, Jermaine McGillvary, Jordan Turner, Aaron Murphy, Lee Gaskell, Danny Brough, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Kruise Leeming, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Dale Ferguson, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Adam O’Brien, Darnell Mcintosh, Colton Roche, Sam Wood.

Trinity squad: Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, Jordan Baldwinson, Mason Caton-Brown, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, David Fifita, Liam Finn, Scott Grix, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Craig Huby, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, Danny Kirmond, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Bill Tupou.

Referee: Gareth Hewer.