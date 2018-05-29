Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sam Wood replaces Ukuma Ta’ai in the only change to Huddersfield head coach Simon Woolford’s side for the Ladrokes Challenge Cup clash with Catalans Dragons on Thursday night.

The 20-year-old centre, who signed a new three-year contract with the Giants in March, gets the call as Huddersfield target a fifth successive victory and a place in the semi-finals.

Leroy Cudjoe is included again and may play his first match for nine months following knee surgery.

He was in the squad which travelled to Salford but wasn’t involved.

Remember, Thursday’s match kicks off at 7.35pm at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Giants: Mamo, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Roberts, Clough, Smith, O.Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, Wood, English.