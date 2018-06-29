Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

for 7am Friday

Huddersfield Giants’ versatile prospect Sam Wood will make his debut for Workington Town at Oldham on Sunday on dual registration.

He is part of Simon Woolford’s 19-man squad at Hull KR tonight but the centre or back row will then go straight to the Betfred League One side until the end of the year.

The former Giants Academy star – who signed a new three-year contract with the Giants only in March – has made six Super League appearances so far this season (32 in total).

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis explained coach Woolford wants his young guns to get as much experience as possible.

“Mal (Allison) rang looking for players to boost the team at Workington as they approach a vital period, and Simon Woolford is keen to get as many of our lads out into the leagues below Super League to gain experience – so the fit for Sam Wood was a natural one,” said Thewlis.

“We have formulated a dual registration agreement with Workington which will work well for us both to the end of the year, and then we will review it.

“Sam has been training well with us and physically will be a big presence for Workington out wide, which their team and fans will appreciate I’m sure.

“Sam sees this as a great opportunity to gain valuable experience in a good side that needs wins to keep up in the play-off zone and, of course, impress our coaches who will be watching him too.”

Wood, a former Dewsbury Celtic player, scored six tries in nine games last season.

When he signed his new deal at the John Smith’s, he said: “I just want to keep developing and playing.

“I’m always happy to be on the field and scoring is a bonus, but just to get on the field and perform well week in week out is important to me.”