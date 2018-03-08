Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sam Wood has signed a new three-year contract with Huddersfield Giants.

The 20-year-old centre is an Academy graduate and is now committed to the John Smith’s Stadium until the end of 2021.

Wood, who scored six tries in nine games in 2017, is delighted to have penned the extended deal.

“I’ve been really enjoying my time at Huddersfield so I’m happy to commit myself and move forward,” said the former Dewsbury Celtic player.

“They’ve brought me all the way through and I’m looking forward to developing as a player.

“It’s a good environment under Rick Stone and I’ve learned a lot with Chris Thorman and Luke Robinson.”

Wood says he knows the hard work is only just beginning.

“I just want to keep developing and playing,” he said.

“I’m always happy to be on the field and scoring is a bonus, but just to get on the field and perform well week in week out is important to me.

“I’ve had a good pre-season and, hopefully, I’ll get an opportunity to kick on this year.

“I’ve just got to be ready to play. I’ve been training and working hard and I’m ready to go if needed.

“I want to just take it week by week and get in that 17 week in, week out.”

Head coach Stone, who has included Wood in the 19 at Widnes, says the 6ft 3in 16st player is pushing to first-team recognition.

“Sam offered a lot last year when he played,” said Stone.

“He played a few games the year before and he’s improved his physicality this year.

“He’ll make a bit of a difference when he plays and, hopefully, the fans will see a new and improved Sam Wood physically to last season.

“He’s knocking on the door. He’s around about the mark and he’s had a knee injury which put him back a little bit, but he’s trained really well and any time he’s on the pitch he’s trying to improve himself.

“He fits in very well and understands the culture very well. His attitude is always great, whether he’s in the team or not.

“He’s tremendous and he’s a popular member of the squad. Hopefully he’ll be a Giant for a long time to come.”