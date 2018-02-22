Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants will continue to give Sebastine Ikahihifo the platform to sparkle in Super League.

That’s the message from head coach Rick Stone as he prepares his side to tackle in-form St Helens at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night.

The 27-year-old Kiwi has followed up his club Player of the Year award and selection in the Super League Dream Team by signing a new three-year contract extension at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Fellow prop Oliver Roberts earlier put pen to paper on a five-year deal and, with Stone eager to tie down more of his key squad members, he says there is a very positive feel around the Giants right now.

“I’m really delighted about Seb because the season he has just had was a real breakthrough season for him in his career, not just in Super League,” said Stone, who has England winger Jermaine McGillvary fit for the first time this campaign.

“He has always shown plenty of potential back home in the NRL but never quite got the avenue to show exactly what he can do.

“I think he did that last year and, to be honest, showed that he is right up with the better forwards in the game.”

While Ikahihifo has revealed there were offers for his services from other clubs, and there were suggestions of overtures from Australia, Stone was always relaxed about keeping him in claret and gold.

“I think Seb is pretty comfortable here to be honest, and really happy and confident having just had the best year of his career,” said the head coach.

“He gets a bit of freedom in the structure that we ask him to play here to do what he does best.

“It’s not necessarily exactly the stereotype of every front rower – he is a little bit different, he’s got a point of difference.

“He is allowed a bit of freedom to play the way he likes and the way we think we can get the best out of him.”

Stone believes the signings of Ikahihifo and Ireland World Cup star Roberts say much about the club’s prospects, not just this year but in seasons to come.

“It’s good for the boys to obviously have some trust and faith in the club long term – and to commit for that time frame is terrific,” added the boss.

“I think it shows we are heading in the right direction for the players and the players view the club is going in the right direction, so it’s good.

“I’m happy for them to secure their futures because they can now get their heads down and play some rugby.”