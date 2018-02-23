Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sebastine Ikahihifo believes Huddersfield Giants are taking on a St Helens side who will set the benchmark in Super League this season.

The 27-year-old prop goes into the game having signed a new three-year contract extension and determined to maintain his excellent form.

While the former New Zealand Warrior is delighted to have secured his future, he’s just got Saints on his mind at the moment and believes the challenge will bring the best out of the Giants.

“Despite having been performing to my standards over the last two games, I think that I can still do much better against Saints,” said Ikahihifo, a member of last season’s Dream Team and the Giants Player of the Year.

“I think they’re the best team in the Super League and will be the team to beat.

“It will be a good competition as from 1-17 they have a lot of strike power in their forward pack and Ben Barba too.

“Their combinations are really good and they’ll take us to another level.”

Ikahihifo gave an insight as to how he approaches each game – and Saints will be no different.

“To me, I look at their full-back and look for the physical challenge,” he said.

“I personally don’t like tackling the small and agile players like Ben Barba, I’d rather tackle a big guy where you know what’s coming.

“Alex Walmsley is a powerful guy and I’d rather face him than Ben Barba.

“But I think any team that manages to beat Saints will be a force to be reckoned with. I think Saints are the benchmark.

“They have skill and power all over the field and I think they’re going to take us to the next level.”