Huddersfield Giants Player of the Year Sebastine Ikahihifo has signed a three-year contract extension with the club.

The highly-talented prop forward, who became a fans’ favourite in his first season, has committed to the Claret and Gold until the end of 2021.

It’s great news for head coach Rick Stone and the supporters – especially following the long-term capture of Ollie Roberts – because the 27-year-old New Zealander scooped four club awards last year in addition to winning a place in the Betfred Super League Dream Team.

“Seb was a revelation last year with what he did,” said Stone, preparing his side for Friday’s home clash with St Helens.

“He made more tackle breaks (165) than anyone else in the competition, the second most offloads and was up there for the metres made count.

“His effort is tremendous every week and he has made a big impact.”

Ikahihifo hasn’t looked back since leaving St George Illawarra Dragons in 2016, having started his NRL career at New Zealand Warriors.

“He’s an unpredictable player and because he’s so quick and powerful, he takes some stopping,” added Stone.

“We’re starting to get through and shore up the team with the people that we want to keep long-term, which is very important if we’re going to build a team that is going to be successful.

“Seb is one of the cornerstones for us and everyone will be happy to have him here for a long while.

“Seb has really blossomed whilst he’s been here and he’s made a big impression.”

So why has the 17st, 6ft prop settled so well in Super League?

“Maybe he didn’t get the most opportunities in the NRL, but we’ve been able to give him a bit of freedom and that’s what suits his style of play best,” explained the coach, bidding to build on a fine home win over Warrington.

“He’s very hardworking, humble and quite quiet. He really respects what’s going on around the club and is a deep thinker who has a lot of important things to say in team meetings.

“He’s an integral part of the team and is very well liked by his teammates and coaching staff.

“So we’re delighted to have him with the club until the end of 2021.”

Auckland-born Ikahihifo says he has personal and team goals to achieve.

“I’m delighted to sign a new contract and want to achieve something for Huddersfield and build something special here,” he said.

“I think when you look back over the past 10 years, everyone looks at the 2013 League Leaders Shield win but I want to build on that and do something that Huddersfield will remember for the next 20 years.

“I feel that I can help set an example for the young guys that are coming through by training hard, eating well and then that manifests onto the field – if you set that example for them then hopefully we can start something special at the club.”

Ikahihifo says he is driven to remain a top player in his position and wants to make his relationship with the Giants fans even closer.

“I’m very ambitious,” he explained.

“It’s one thing to be named as one of the props in the Dream Team but you’ve got to do something to stay at the top of that hill and defend it.

“There are a lot of props out there that are playing really well and I take that as a challenge; I like to compete and I think this is the best place for me to be able to perform.

“The fans support feels really good, I like the chant they have for me and it’s really creative. I do hear it and it gets me fired up.

“The fans come down to watch us whatever the weather and so I just try to shake as many people’s hands as I can after the game to show my respect to them.

“They make the effort to come and support us, whatever the time and day, just to watch us play and it’s a great gift to be able to play in-front of them and really appreciate their efforts.

“I think I performed well last year and I just want to continue my momentum with Huddersfield.”

