Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s just one change to the Huddersfield Giants 19-man squad for Friday’s trip to Hull KR.

Head coach Simon Woolford has left out the injured Dale Ferguson and brought in Academy prospect Sam Hewitt, the second-rower who signed a two-year deal with the club in March.

Playmaker Danny Brough completes a three-match ban in this round, so Oliver Russell continues in the halves.

Paul Clough will be given another week of recovery while Woolford expects Ukuma Ta’ai to be back for the Hull FC game (Thursday, July 5) and Jake Mamo (knee ligaments) the following week.

By then, Woolford is hoping to be selecting from a fully-fit squad as the Giants look to cement their place in the top eight.

Squad: Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Jordan Turner, Aaron Murphy, Lee Gaskell, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Kruise Leeming, Michael Lawrence, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Daniel Smith,

Adam O’Brien, Alex Mellor, Darnell McIntosh, Sam Wood, Matty English, Oliver Russell, Sam Hewitt.