Huddersfield Giants interim boss Chris Thorman revealed he had read the riot act at half-time, bringing about the desired response from his youthful, patched-up side.

“I went ballistic at half-time, it was a crescendo of profanity,” Thorman said, having seen his side concede five first-half tries to lost 40-28.

“I know there’s plenty of excuses with injuries but I know what the players are capable of and it shouldn’t take me to lose my rag and get personal to a get a response.

“It’s just really disappointing that it takes me to lose my rag to give them some energy and enthusiasm and for them to come out and have a crack.”

Winger Innes Senior, 17, called up alongside twin brother Louis in the absence of seven injured regulars, led the comeback with two tries on his home debut.

“We saw some good execution out there and I was really happy with Innes finishing his tries,” Thorman said.

“It shows he’s probably one of the most capable 17-year-olds I’ve ever seen, apart from his brother on the other wing who didn’t quite get the same service.

“I’m really pleased with both of them. Louis followed on from his performance against Leeds. They’ve got some real potential.”

The result leaves Thorman still looking for his first win as caretaker coach but he confirmed he will remain in charge for next Sunday’s home game against Salford.

“I’m just going a week at a time,” he said. “I’ve got the full support of (chairman) Ken (Davy) and (managing director) Richard Thewlis.”