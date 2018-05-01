Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Simon Woolford says he’s been a rugby league sponge throughout his career, soaking up as much knowledge as possible from players and coaches alike.

And he hopes that quarter of a century of experience in the professional game in Australia will help him make an immediate impact when he arrives to take charge at Huddersfield Giants.

The 43-year-old was a top hooker with Canberra Raiders and St George Illawarra before turning to coaching, working latterly as assistant to former Giants coach Nathan Brown at Newcastle Knights.

He was the unanimous choice of the Giants board to succeed the sacked Rick Stone and interim head coach Chris Thorman, who leads the team into Friday’s home clash with Widnes Vikings while Woolford clears up the last of his visa paperwork.

“When I first went to the Raiders as a player, I was coached by guys like Tim Sheens and Craig Bellamy, so straight away I was a bit of a student,” said Woolford.

”When I was a player I really took notice of tactics and coaching and how the coaches went through different scenarios and the different gameplans we used to put in place.

“So I was lucky enough to learn from those guys and then, obviously, Mal Meninga coached at the Raiders for five years – so I listened and took in as much as I could again.

“So I had really good coaches and I was lucky to play with a lot of good players as well.

“In my Raiders days I got to play with Ricky (Stuart) and Lawrie (Daley) and other guys like that, so I was really lucky in that regard.

“I was a student and a sponge when it came to rugby league – I used to try and take everything in.

“And that was because I always saw myself down the track as having a crack at coaching.”

Woolford had success at Queanbeyan Blues, who play in the Canberra Rugby League competition, winning the Premiership in 2014 and 2015.

He has been in his second season coaching the Newcastle Knights’ NSW Cup team. Last year they finished in the play-offs.

“Coaching wise I’ve had a bit of time under Ricky and Nathan Brown and I’ve learned from them,” he added.

“I think I’ve got a pretty good knowledge of the game. I’ve been around the professional game for over 20 years as a player and coach and taken in as much as I can.

“Some might look at me as being inexperienced as far as a head coach goes, and they are probably right.

“But I have been around the professional system in Australia long enough to be in a good position to give a head coach job a right old crack - and that’s what I’m going to do.”