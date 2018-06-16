Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants coach Simon Woolford is celebrating “a huge two points” following the stunning victory against Catalans Dragons.

It was a fifth Super League win on the trot for the Giants to give them a three-point cushion in the top eight.

Woolford was naturally pleased with the 26-25 success after being 18-0 down , while furious Catalans coach Steve McNamara is demanding a meeting with referees chief Steve Ganson after his side’s dramatic loss, settled by a penalty three minutes from time by Oliver Russell.

Angry former England boss McNamara believed the decision by referee Gareth Hewer to award the penalty against Sam Moa for interference - after Giants hooker Kruise Leeming had thrown the ball at him - was wrong, while the Catalans head coach also felt a last-minute ‘try’ for Benjamin Julian should not have been chalked off.

And McNamara is anxious to speak with Ganson in order to gain some clarification.

“I can’t speak to the match referee about this, but I intend to contact Steve Ganson about it,” said McNamara, whose side led 24-6 after 30 minutes through tries from Brayden Williame, Vincent Duport, David Mead and Remi Casty, and four Josh Drinkwater conversions, and then briefly led again in the closing stages following a Tony Gigot drop goal.

“There should have been only one team walking away from this game with the win, and that was us.

“I have to credit Huddersfield for the way they came back at us, but in the end it was those calls by the referee that cost us.

“It shouldn’t have been a penalty against Sam, and I didn’t see any reason why that late try was disallowed.

“These were huge calls against us in what was a vitally important game in terms of the battle to get out of the bottom four and avoid the Middle 8s.

“We were also on the wrong end of a 13-4 penalty count as well, which is another massive, massive concern.”

McNamara and his Dragons’ fate was sealed with two tries from the Giants’ England winger Jermaine McGillvary and one each from Alex Mellor, Darnell McIntosh and Adam O’Brien, and three Russell goals, with coach Woolford having some sympathy for his opposite number over the events late in the game.

“Yes, I do think we got a little lucky with a couple of those calls,” conceded the Australian.

“But these things usually even themselves out over the course of a season.

“To be honest, I don’t think we had the rub of the green when Catalans beat us in the Challenge Cup the other week (20-6, when Hewer was again the match official).

“Having said that, I have to praise my players for the way they dug in and kept battling the way they did after going 18-0 down early on.

“This was a huge two points for us.”