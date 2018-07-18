Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Simon Woolford is confident his Giants squad will overcome the pressure on Friday night in a match that could see their top eight place secured.

Huddersfield Giants make the trip to face Castleford Tigers (kick off 7.45pm) knowing a win will leave them clear of Leeds in ninth.

Head Coach Woolford is sure his players will take confidence from the fact their “destiny is in our own hands” and not be put off by the occasion.

“We’ve come a long way in the last eight weeks and the guys have built some confidence and some belief,” he said.

“We’re going out into games now, knowing we can win them.

“I think the fact that we have put ourselves into this position - our destiny’s in our own hands - I think the guys will take that in their stride and I think they will play well. I don’t think the pressure will get to them at all.”

Castleford sit third in the table and Woolford is well aware of the test his side will face.

He said: “They’re obviously hard to beat at home. They’ve been a top team for a long time now. They had a very good team last year and they’re up in the top two or three teams this year so they’re very consistent with their performances.

“They’ve had some injury concerns of their own through the years so they’re slowly getting some players back too.

“But it’s more about us this week and where we can improve and making sure we’re accountable to each other and the team.

“All we can ask is we prepare well this week and we make sure we improve. We know if we do that, we go and play well, there’s no reason why we can’t put in a good performance.”

The Giants go into the game with a full squad of available players to choose from.

Woolford continued: “We’re looking pretty good on the injury front. Kruise Leeming’s available for selection this week, Jordan Rankin’s available for selection this week.

Obviously Ukuma Ta’ai is back from suspension. Everyone’s come through the game unscathed and we’ve got three more to choose from so things are looking pretty healthy as far as players available this week.”