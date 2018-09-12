Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Simon Woolford says Huddersfield Giants are down on numbers for the trip to Castleford Tigers but intend to show their attitude is spot on.

After defeats to Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves, the Giants come up against a side third in the standings and heading for the Super 8s semi-finals.

While the Giants are now out of the Grand Final picture despite a sparkling run to fifth in the table, Woolford says it’s essential the Claret and Gold show pride in their performance.

“We are a bit battered and bruised at the moment, whereas three or four weeks ago we were sitting pretty with only Sebastine (Ikahihifo) and Matty English not available for selection,” said Woolford, who has ruled out Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe and Alex Mellor at Cas.

“Now, it seems, we are losing players daily and it’s a bit of a tough period for us.

“We have guys who are battered and bruised they would play if our season was on the line, but we are not going to put players our there who are not 100 per cent fit if we don’t need to.

“Some younger guys had an opportunity last week and they will get another this week, so it’s important we put in another good performance.

“The finishing line is near and we need to make sure we finish off the season strongly.”

Woolford believes McGillvary will be fit to face Wigan next week, possibly Mellor and Cudjoe as well.

The final fixture is at Catalans on Saturday, September 29.

“All the lads want to play because the last four months have been really enjoyable and we want to finish off with some good performances, it’s important,” explained the head coach.

“We are down on troops at the moment, but Jake Wardle and Innes Senior got an opportunity last week and were among our best players, so we will go to Castleford with a good attitude and see where it gets us.

“Castleford are peaking at the right end of year and playing some pretty good football, so we are going to have to be a lot better than the last time we went there, that’s for sure.”