Huddersfield Giants Head Coach Simon Woolford reckons tonight’s match against Wigan Warriors will be his ‘toughest test yet’ since taking the job in April.

Wigan sit second in the league and their visit to the John Smith’s Stadium comes off the back of a hard-fought win over Warrington Wolves last week.

“It’s probably the biggest test for us in the last six to eight weeks,” admitted Woolford.

“They are coming second for a reason. They’ve won a lot of games and they can score some points so we need to be on our game.”

The Giants’ Head Coach warned his side they must be prepared to face one of the best attacks in the country.

“Wigan are a team that like to throw the footy around,” he explained.

“We’ve watched quite a bit of footage of them where they are really happy to throw it around.

“Shift to shift to shift type footy, so our defence is going to have to be in order.

“They’ve got guys like O’Loughlin who have been around a long time. They’re a real threat so were going to need to be on our game defensively and we’re going to need to make sure we’re completing.”

Woolford continued: “The last two or three weeks we’ve just turned too much ball over early in the game and put ourselves under all sorts of pressure.

“We need to make sure at the start of the game we’re not giving them too much cheap ball.

“So if we can get those two things right we give ourselves a good opportunity.”

Huddersfield’s season has picked up since Woolford’s appointment following the sacking of former Head Coach Rick Stone.

The Australian is fully aware that the team’s good form must continue into the last three games of the regular season if they are going to secure their position in the top eight.

“We can’t afford many slip-ups can we?” he said.

“Due to our start to the year we need to keep winning and we can control that by preparing well and giving ourselves every chance.

“We feel if we can do that then we’re good enough to win any game we play in.”

Woolford said the squad had improved in their match preparation over the last two months and reckoned this left them in good stead to get the job done.

“Consistency in your performances comes with consistency in your preparation,” he added.

“I feel the boys are getting better and better with their preparation every week.

“They understand what needs to go into the week to give ourselves every chance come game day.

“They’ve all bought into it, they all train hard and they’re all working hard for each other so as a coach I can’t ask for much more than that.

“We just need to make sure we keep it going and we keep looking to improve each week.

“Everyone has seen over the past four to six weeks our defence is pretty good and each week our attack’s getting better and better with the combinations and new structures we’ve put in place.

“I thought we scored some nice tries against Hull and we’re going to need to score a few more against Wigan.”