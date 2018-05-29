Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants head coach Simon Woolford says the Challenge Cup is a “massive deal” for the club.

Stepping in on the back of a four-match winning run in all competitions, Woolford is determined to make the most of Thursday night’s quarter-final clash with Catalans Dragons at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Woolford has enjoyed getting on the training ground with his new charges since the 24-16 win over Salford last Friday night and says the chance to reach the semi-finals of the Ladbrokes-sponsored knockout should be a huge incentive to the players.

“In the last month, there has been a real shift in the players’ attitudes and, fortunately enough, that is showing in the results,” said Woolford, who is deep into planning with his staff of Chris Thorman, Mark Andrews and Luke Robinson.

“The Challenge Cup is a massive deal.

“We are at home, too, so there is no reason why we can’t put in another good performance.

“We did our review and recovery at the weekend and now a lot of time and effort is going into making sure we are prepared properly for the game against Catalans.”

In the last round, tries by Adam O’Brien, Matty English, Ukuma Ta’ai and Lee Gaskell set up a 24-14 home win over Wakefield Trinity, in which Danny Brough kicked four goals.

Catalans were 56-10 winners against Whitehaven in their sixth-round tie.