Giants head coach Simon Woolford has said his side need to carry on the momentum of the Leeds win when they face Catalans Dragons in his first home Super League game on Friday.

Woolford said his side controlled the ball and finished off their sets against Leeds where they had failed to do so in the Challenge Cup defeat to Catalans a week earlier.

He said the victory over the West Yorkshire rivals was a massive step forward for Giants as they look to try and secure their place in the top eight of the SkyBet Super League.

Giants sit one place above Catalans as the teams face each other for second time in as many weeks.

When the French side visited John Smith’s Stadium last month for the Challenge Cup tie they ran out 20-6 winners in a disappointing night for Woolford’s side.

But the head coach is not focusing on revenge and instead said the next two weeks are crucial for the club as they look to leapfrog Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity.

Woolford said: “The next two weeks are massive for us.

“We’ve put ourselves in a position where we can carry on with a little bit of momentum and get a little bit of breathing space behind us as far as the top eight is concerned.

“A loss and we are under all sorts of pressure again so it is really important that we worry about ourselves and prepare well and give ourselves a chance to play well on the night.

“I was here for the Challenge Cup and although the crowd wasn’t big there was a lot of atmosphere out there.

“Hopefully we will get more in for this and there is no reason why we cannot go out a give a good performance on Friday night.”

Praising his squad, Woolford added: “We’ve got a great group, the more I am around the guys I am learning more about them.

“It will be a learning curve for quite a while, they’ve got to get used to me and I’ve got to get used to them.

“But they are a great bunch of blokes who are willing to work hard and while we have that among the group I think we can keep winning.”

Woolford said he is unlikely to change a winning side - unless forced to do so by injury - but did say that Dale Ferguson will be back in the squad and that Oliver Russell will retain his place.

Speaking about Russell’s performance against the Rhinos, Woolford said: “He didn’t do much wrong. His kicking game was great, and although our sets were not great, our finishing of sets was really good and he had a lot to do with that.

“He has been great in the two games he has played this year and we’ve got full confidence in him.

“He is only young but he plays with the maturity of a 25 or 26-year-old. Nothing much phases him and he is really composed and over the next couple of years it will be important for him to develop physically. But if he does that there is no reason why he can not have a really successful Super League career.”