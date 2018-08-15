Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For Weds teatime?

Simon Woolford is driving Huddersfield Giants to defend with intensity and wants continued improvement against Hull FC in their Super 8s clash.

The Giants head coach has inspired an impressive run of 10 wins from 11 matches, including a 16-12 success at leaders St Helens last time out which has further enhanced hopes of a top-four chase.

Coming up against a Hull FC with five straight defeats on their record and a list of injuries as long as the Humber Bridge, you might expect Woolford and his squad to be relaxed about the task ahead.

But that is not in the 43-year-old’s nature and won’t be allowed among the players as they not only bid against the odds for a semi-final place but put in valuable building blocks towards next season’s campaign.

“We have been really good defensively over the last couple of months and we need to make sure that is in order,” said Woolford of their task at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“Our attack is improving all the time, even though the last 40 or 50 minutes of the game the other night (at St Helens) we didn’t have many opportunities, we scored some nice tries early and we just need to keep ticking along as we are.”

Asked where, in particular, the Giants can improve, Woolford didn’t hesitate in his response.

“Our intent in our contact,” he answered.

“We have spoken a lot about our D (defence), sometimes we are a little bit passive, particularly when teams are coming out of their own end.

“We have spoken a lot about that over the last couple of weeks, getting a little bit more line speed and a bit more intent in our contact.

“That has been a focus.

“While we see gradual improvement in it, we want to be a lot better, so that has been a real focus for us and will continue to be a focus for us for the next few weeks.”