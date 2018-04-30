Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Simon Woolford intends to give Huddersfield Giants’ playmakers chance to shine within his new gameplan structure.

The newly-appointed head coach aims to arrive in time to take the reins for the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup tie against Wakefield, which follows this Friday’s Super League trip to Widnes Vikings.

Woolford, 43, knows he has a challenge on his hands to revive the Giants season and, hopefully, lift them from bottom position in the standings.

So what type of rugby league are the Giants likely to play under their new Australian supremo?

“I wouldn’t say I would like us to be paying a Fijian style of footy, where we throw the ball around and hope for the best,” said Woolford, who hopes visa paperwork will be completed towards the end of this week.

“I certainly want us to be playing with a little bit of structure to what we do, but I also want guys like Danny Brough to be getting their eyes up and playing what they see as well.

“So it’s about getting that balance right between a little bit of structure and our halves getting their eyes up and playing some footy when they see the opportunity.”

Woolford believes it is a bonus to have someone of Brough’s experience and ability to work around.

“It is good to have someone like Brough around who has been there for a long time,” said Woolford.

“He has experience and guys like that, it’s good to give them a little bit of input into the game, how we want to play and how we want to attack.

“I can give them some guidelines and structures as to how we want to play, but I certainly don’t want to stop guys like that playing some footy when they see the opportunity.”