Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants coach Simon Woolford has said the ‘sky is the limit’ for his Academy starlets as he looks to give them game time before the end of the season.

Teenage wing sensations Louis and Innes Senior, highly rated centre Jake Wardle and other Academy players such as Ollie Russell have all been drafted into the first team over the season due to injuries.

And with further injuries plaguing Woolford’s side as they approach the final three games of the Super 8s, he has said the youngsters will get some time on the pitch so he can assess them ahead of next season.

He believes he is blessed with talented youngsters, said the Innes brothers will be scary once they ‘fill out’ and the only positive to take from the injuries is that the youngsters will get in on the action.

Speaking after Giants went down 26-24 to Warrington Wolves, Woolford said: “Innes and his twin brother are some of the best outside backs in the Academy competition.

“They’ve all had a taste of it this year and Wardle is something else. The sky is the limit for all of them to be honest.

“I think Wardle is such a talent, and the Senior boys too. They are only 18-years-old and once they fill out over the next few years they will be scary.

“McGillvary has his hamstring and there is no need to push him any more, Leroy has also been carrying a few niggles.

Last gasp surge is not enough for the Huddersfield Giants

“The positive over the next few weeks, if you can take a positive out of those injuries, is that we can give the likes of the Seniors and the Wardles some game time before the year is up.”

The defeat at Warrington brought to an end any hopes of the Giants sneaking in to the top four of the Super 8s.

They now have games at Castleford on Thursday, their final home match against Wigan on 20 September before travelling to Catalans for their final game of the season on 29 September.