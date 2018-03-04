Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone was looking for a rapid reaction from his players following a third defeat in four Super League outings.

They were beaten 22-4 in the West Yorkshire derby at Wakefield Trinity , with the second half proving their undoing after a strong start.

A string of penalties allowed the home side to take control after the interval – and the Giants now need to get back on track at Widnes next Friday night.

Stone said: “It was pretty frustrating for everyone.

“ There was not much difference in the teams in the first half but then we conceded seven straight penalties at the start of the second.

“At the end of that we are a bloke down in turning and have conceded points.

“We can’t be happy with our indiscipline and untidiness and Super League is hard enough without giving the advantage away.

“We are now one win from four games and it is going to be tough again at Widnes next week.

“ It is a short turnaround but we will need to smarten up our game. “