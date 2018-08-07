Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants may well face Morgan Knowles when they kick off their Super 8s campaign at leaders St Helens on Friday night.

The Saints forward has avoided further punishment for a high tackle in his team’s shock 35-16 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Catalans Dragons.

The Welsh international was sin-binned for the tackle on Catalans forward Kenny Edwards six minutes before half-time at Bolton on Sunday and has been told by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel that the yellow card was sufficient punishment.

It means Knowles will be available for Saints’ clash with the Giants at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Saints head coach Justin Holbrook conceded after the semi-final defeat he has work to do to pick his players up.

“We tried to outplay them right from the start and played into their hands,” he said of the Catalans defeat.

“They’re a big, strong team and they’ll punish you if you give them that much ball.

“I’m not sure how I’ll pick them up; I hadn’t been planning on having to pick them up.

“The easy answer is for me to say, ‘No, we’re fine’, but right now I’m shattered and really devastated.

“We were poor today but we’re a good side and we’ll be OK. It just hurts at the moment.”