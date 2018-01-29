Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants wing star Jermaine ‘Jerry’ McGillvary is a doubt for the Super League opening game away to Hull FC.

McGillvary, who scored seven tries in five matches in England’s run to the World Cup final down under, has been dogged by a knee injury ever since his return from the competition down under.

McGillvary, who is reportedly a target for NRL clubs but who still has three years left on his contract with the Giants, has not featured in any of the Giants three pre-season games and head coach Rick Stone said: “We are going to have to look at him over the next couple of days.

“Jerry picked up the knock coming off the back of the World Cup and we are hopeful that he plays in the game – we will have to see.”

However, a boost for Stone ahead of the start on Thursday (8pm) at the KCom Stadium is the match fitness of prop forward Sebastine Ikahihifo.

The 27-year-old former New Zealand Warriors forward, who earned his place in the Super League Dream Team last term with his stand-out performances for the Giants, is another who has not featured in any Giants warm-up outings due to an ankle problem.

“Seb has rolled an ankle during the pre-season, but we have been working with him and he is looking as though he will be okay to start,” explained Stone.

Another player to have missed the pre-season action is hooker Kruise Leeming , but again the news is looking good.

“Kruise has been suffering a bit with inflammation in his Achilles,” said Stone.

“But he has gone well with us in training this last week and I would expect him to be able to play.”

Second rower Tom Symonds is another not to have a warm-up run out, but the Giants look set to err on the side of caution with the former NRL forward.

The former Sydney Roosters and Manly Sea Eagles player was counted out at the end of last season with a knee injury that has required surgery.

His work in close season had suggested a return for the start of Super League for the 28-year-old, but he has suffered a setback.

“Tommy had a bit of a problem with his knee 10 days ago,” explained Stone.

“We haven’t counted him out just yet, but at this stage it is looking doubtful he will start the season.”

The Giants go into the clash with Hull FC, who the Giants beat 48-16 on their last visit to Humberside in the Super 8s last term, lacking just two players in club captain Leroy Cudjoe and Alex Mellor.

Club captain Cudjoe, in his testimonial club with his only professional side, is still working to recover from a knee problem that required an operation at the end of last season, while 23-year-old Mellor, signed from Bradford Bulls last year and who can operate in the second row or at centre, is out with a broken thumb.

However, Stone is not too concerned and added: “While we still have a few boys we are looking at, we are getting there.

“We have had a bit of catch up during the close season, what with injuries and the boys who have been at the World Cup, and we don’t have everyone ready for the first game – but we are not too far away.”