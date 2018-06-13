The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Giants fans still have chance to watch the clash with Catalans Dragons for free.

Chairman Ken Davy has thrown open the doors to Friday’s fixture as a way to welcome new head coach Simon Woolford, who is looking to build on the win against Leeds.

The free entry is available to fans who book before game day at www.giantsrl.com , leaving all their details, or at the club store at the John Smith’s.

And the club are encouraging supporters to use #WelcomeWoolford on social media to back the campaign.

Chairman Davy commented: “I believe we all need to show as a town that we are all fully behind Simon Woolford and his plans to take this great club forward.

“I can think of nothing better to greet him on his first home Super League game than a huge crowd and a newly-refurbished John Smith’s Stadium pitch.

“The free entry applies only until Noon on Friday June 15, after which the price will be £10.”

Fans are asked to pre-book tickets, ideally online via www.giantsrl.com or at the club shop at the stadium.

“Given the low season-ticket pricing policy we implemented last year, this fits perfectly for our marketing strategy and I am looking forward to a bumper take-up and a great evening,” added Davy.

Similar to standard fixtures, supporters can get their ticket online for free and print it out at home, or download to their mobile phone.

Please also be aware that each person can claim only one ticket. All adults must buy their own ticket.

Those wanting to acquire an Under 17s ticket alongside this must order over the phone (01484 484159) or at the club store.

Admission prices will rise on the day of the game.

Matchday prices: Adults £10; Senior Citizens (65 and over) £10; Under 17s £10; Under 5s free; Ambulant Disabled/Helper £10/free; Disabled Wheelchair/Helper £10/free.