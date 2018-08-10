Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

St Helens’ season is in danger of petering out after suffering a second shock defeat in six days.

Still reeling from their 35-16 Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Catalans Dragons, the Super League table-toppers went down 16-12 at home to form team Huddersfield Giants , who kept alive their top-four hopes.

The visitors led 16-0 after 20 minutes thanks to two tries from the Giants’ in-form winger Darnell McIntosh and one from second rower Alex Mellor before Saints staged a spirited fightback which set up a nerve-jangling finale.

Huddersfield suffered a 66-4 mauling in a round 12 fixture at the Totally Wicked Stadium in April, but that was before the arrival of head coach Simon Woolford, who has helped to transform their fortunes.

The Giants, who gave a debut to former Parramatta prop Suaia Matagi, were once more indebted to the craft of veteran half-back Danny Brough, while there were major contributions from hooker Adam O’Brien and substitute prop Matty English.

Huddersfield finished the regular season with nine wins from 10 matches and it showed as they began the game in confident fashion, stunning their hosts with a fast, fluid game that quickly brought its rewards.

Conversley, three handling errors inside the first four minutes set the tone for a first-half horror show by the home side.

Even full-back Ben Barba, who is the subject of renewed speculation over a return to the NRL at the end of the season, was not immune from the shambles as he twice fumbled towering kicks from Brough.

And each time Huddersfield worked the ball out to the left where McIntosh finished in style to take his try tally to 10 in his last seven matches.

In between McIntosh’s efforts, Brough provided the pin-point pass that got Mellor for a try and he kicked two conversions to open up a 16-0 lead.

St Helens were just not in the game at that stage and even skipper James Roby was off the pace as he came off after 31 minutes.

Barba made amends for his early blunders by opening Saints’ account with his 27th try of the season six minutes before the break, although there appeared to be a forward pass from Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook to Jonny Lomax in the build-up.

Danny Richardson added the conversion and Saints almost scored again when Zeb Ta’ia put Lomax through a gap, but the England stand-off lost his footing and the chance was lost.

Huddersfield lost Mellor and substitute forward Colton Roche with head injuries, although the latter was able to return to the action, as they began to lose their grip on the contest.

The game was wide open when Thompson charged over for Saints’ second try on 58 minutes and Richardson’s second conversion cut the gap to just four points.

Roby and back-rower Morgan Knowles were both hauled down short of the line as Saints strove for the victory but the Giants scrambled superbly to hang onto their precious lead in a tense finish.

Last night’s scores: Hull FC 13 Wakefield 31, St Helens 12 Giants 16, Warrington 56 Catalans 6, Wigan 24 Castleford 22.

Leigh have announced the departure of head of rugby Keiron Cunningham, the former St Helens head coach.

Cunningham, 41, joined the Centurions 12 months ago but has become part of an exodus prompted by the club’s failure to finish in the top four of the Championship, thereby missing out on a tilt at promotion back to Super League.

Australian players Daniel Mortimer and Kyle Lovett have also left the club by mutual consent, following the earlier exits of Peter Mata’utia, Harrison Hansen, Bodene Thompson, Jordan Thompson, Ben Crooks and Craig Hall.