Huddersfield Giants and Tom Symonds have parted company.

The back row forward will return to Australia after agreeing a mutual termination of his playing contract

His deal ran until the end of 2019, but he is continuing to be dogged by injuries.

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said “It’s been a frustrating time for Tom and the club in respect of his injuries and both parties have agreed this is now the best way to move forward.

“Tom has worked tirelessly on his rehabilitation and will be fit to play in a month or so but with his partner due to give birth to their first child in a few months and a fresh start needed we agreed that that will be in Sydney and not in Huddersfield.

“We wish Tom and Jemma well for the future and share his frustration that his time on the field here didn’t work out as anyone would have wanted.

“He certainly could not have tried any harder to get on the paddock and was role model professional in his time with us.”

Symonds said “I’m very sad to be leaving but unfortunately I have been struggling with injuries for a while now and a fresh start is probably the best thing for me.

“The club have been very good with me and I fully understand the decision.

“I am just frustrated I was not able to help my teammates which I was so desperate to do. The supporters welcomed us with open arms which I’m very grateful for, so it’s also a shame I couldn’t repay their support.

“Whilst I’m disappointed my time here has not ended how we all would have wanted, I am positive about returning home to start a new chapter.”