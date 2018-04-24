Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I asked you previously to say a prayer for Paul Hulin, one of our longest serving committee members.

Sadly, Paul passed away last Saturday morning at Kirkwood Hospice after an extremely short battle with cancer.

He really loved getting the card we sent.

His last texts to me were: “Dave, terrific to get that card which included Ken Davy signing as well as the HGSA gang. Please thank everyone. I am really happy to have so many Giants supporters as friends.”

And: “Am trying slowly to conquer this. I will have to be careful and be patient. Will take time. Trying to have a smile now and again. Thought Danny got up J Childs back. But think Child was not fair with Giants and think Danny got to him.”

We will miss his ramblings, amongst which were some excellent ideas.

Always had a smile. Always had a kind word.

RIP Paul.

Paul was born in 1947, the start for the Fartown post-war revival. Here is an extract from ‘Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants’:

By 1947 the captaincy was already in the safe hands of Cumbrian Russ Pepperell for the first of his two spells in the role.

Pepperell, who played for Huddersfield alongside his brothers Stanley and Albert, could fill any of the back positions, and represented England and a British Empire XIII in addition to his 365 matches for Huddersfield.

There were outstanding signings from the Eastern Suburbs club in Sydney, powerful wingman Lionel Cooper and innovative full-back, Johnny Hunter.

Cooper was Australia’s player-of-the-year in 1946. He was recommended to Huddersfield by Eddie Waring.

Leeds had first refusal on Cooper, but he did not want to travel to England alone.

His insistence that the relatively unknown Johnny Hunter came with him deterred Leeds and opened the door for Huddersfield.

The impact of these two players on the club and on the English game could not have been predicted when they disembarked into the freezing English winter of 1947.

In October 1947, a third Australian, Pat Devery from Sydney’s Balmain club, arrived at Huddersfield on a three-year contract worth £1300 in total, plus match pay.

In addition to his income as a part-time rugby league professional, like his compatriots Cooper and Hunter, he was guaranteed a job, a relatively easy condition for the club to fulfil in the post-war labour shortage.

Cooper was a rep for Fina Petroleum, Hunter was a plumber and later a carpet salesman, and Devery gained experience of English schools in his profession as a teacher.

Devery was a terrific all-round player. He had a great kicking game and quick feet in possession, creating openings by timing his passes superbly. In defence he had terrific positional sense and a smother tackle from which there was no escape for man or ball.

Back to the present.

At Magic Weekend the Cowbell Army will be seated behind the sticks. Let’s all join them so that we can raise the roof like all the other clubs who go to this marvellous event.

Next Tuesday we have Ollie Roberts as our guest at Turnbridge WMC.

Last call for our inaugural quiz on Saturday (in the Legends Bar). Contact Martin Eastwood (07763 730 108) and Nathaniel Wood (nathanieljames17@gmail.com) to ensure that you are entered.

Doors will open at 7.30 ready for an 8pm start.

Remember to keep checking the Google Calendar on our homepage (www.GiantsSupporters.co.uk) for all things Giants.

And finally, keep the faith!