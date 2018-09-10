Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On a dramatic final day of regular season games Mayfield entered the contest knowing that they had to win, and for either Kells or Normanton to lose for the Rochdale side to preserve their Premier Division status in 2019.

Meanwhile Underbank, who had already secured a post season place, needed to put in a strong performance as they prepared for the play-offs next weekend.

The desperate home side duly obliged with a hard working, disciplined and gutsy victory as the results went their way and condemned Normanton Knights, who lost at Wath Brow, to the final relegation spot joining Wigan St Pats and Myton Warriors in Division One next season.

In truth Rangers helped the home side greatly with a poor display and saved their worst performance for a number of seasons for such a pivotal day. Amidst the gloomy effort on a day, where the weather was equally dismal, winger Sam Ansell’s try treble was a bright beacon as he broke the season record for tries scored by an Underbank player (28 in total) surpassing his own record of 25 (set in 2017), and that also of Alex Chatterton in 2015.

Rangers had a number of changes in the match day 17 with influential starters Danny Hirst, Jordan Williams, Mitch McLeod and Sam Rochford all missing from the previous weekend’s win over Wath Brow, while Alex Chatterton, Mikey Holmes, Tom England and veteran John Birt all returned to the line-up.

The game was played in incessant rain throughout that didn’t help ball handling as both teams made numerous errors, but it was Underbank who made the most mistakes especially in their own quarter of the field, and Mayfield punished the visitors for their generosity.

As the game started it didn’t appear that the final outcome would be that way as Underbank opened the scoring after just two minutes when young Tom England, playing in the unusual position of five-eighth, fired a great cut-out pass to Sam Ansell who got on the outside of his opposite number and romped over in the right corner.

Luke Pogson superbly kicked the difficult conversion from the touchline. That effort from Ansell was repeated on 21 minutes as England and Alex Chatterton combined down the right flank, the final pass from Chatterton being a perfect back flick as he dragged two defenders to him. Pogson’s added the extras to make it 12 apiece at that time.

In between Ansell’s brace Mayfield had scored two tries themselves from left wing Lewis Butterworth and front rower Jimmy Connaughton, both which Lewis Sheridan converted. The two Ansell tries were the highlight of a disappointing first half from Rangers as they continually coughed up possession in the build-up to the Rochdale tries and conceded nine penalties also, and that pattern continued as the half time break approached as Mayfield’s Paul Brearley scored a converted try on 26 minutes and Sheridan kicked a penalty goal on 37 minutes to leave the half time score at 20-12 to the home side.

Head coach Richard Knight gave his side the hair dryer treatment in the sheds during the break as he challenged them to be more competitive in contact and to cut out the errors that had afflicted his side in the first period.

However, his rallying call fell on deaf ears as Pogson spilled the second half kick off and Lewis Sheridan gathered the loose ball to race over. The game was then sealed on 48 minutes as following a poor Underbank kick chase, several attempted tackles were missed, the ball was transferred to right wing Declan Sheridan who raced forty metres to touch down.

With the score board reading 30-12 in Mayfield’s favour Rangers proceeded to play with more purpose forcing repeat sets, cutting out the errors and looking more like the outfit that they have been for most of the season, and their reward was Ansell’s third try spectacularly scored with a swallow dive following an incisive pass from replacement hooker John Birt.

Rangers continued to press as they tried to claw back Rochdale’s three score lead, and despite going close to scoring on a couple of occasions the home side were not in the mood to concede their precious lead, and after quelling the Underbank attack, Mayfield scored the last points of the game as back row forward Liam Whalley stormed through a huge gap in the tiring Rangers’ defensive line. Lewis Sheridan kicked his sixth goal on the afternoon, as Rochdale Mayfield eased to a comfortable, season saving victory to savour.

Wing sensation Sam Ansell with his fourth hat trick of tries in 2018 I was the joint winner of the Rose & Crown Players’ Player of the Match along with the hardworking Joey Bobbin, who was not 100% after being ill the previous evening, while Bobbin was also awarded the Bengal Spice Man of the Match by the Underbank coaching staff.

The individual accolade winners were pushed all the way for the awards by the hard working duo of Jakob Garside and Mikey Holmes.

Next weekend on Saturday September 15 th with a 2-30pm kick off, Underbank travel to Thatto Heath Crusaders for the first round of the play-offs that will ultimately crown the 2018 NCL Premier Division Champions in early October.