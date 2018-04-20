Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Experienced forward Michael Lawrence could be back in action for Huddersfield Giants in a week to 10 days.

That’s the message from interim coach Chris Thorman, who is without the suspended Danny Brough and long-term injury victims Leroy Cudjoe, Jermaine McGillvary, Jake Mamo and Lawrence.

“Michael Lawrence is probably the closest to fitness of any of them after a lower-grade hamstring tear,” said Thorman ahead of the trip to St Helens.

“To be fair, we are just trying to focus on the fit boys at the minute because they are the ones who can generate a little bit of luck and a little bit of performance for us.

“But Bruno (Lawrence) will be assessed over the next few days and we expect him to be a week to 10 days.

“Michael will probably be training soon but, because of the nature of the injury, you want to get some miles on the clock with regards to training, you don’t just want to throw him into a game.

“He is a senior player and his training age is pretty significant, we need him to train for at least a week before we consider him in contention to play.”

Lawrence was forced off with the injury in the 40-28 home defeat by Castleford Tigers on April 8.

Brough misses the Saints match and the following games against Warrington and Widnes after being found guilty of verbally abusing a touchjudge during the 30-12 home defeat to Salford.

Thorman is going into his fifth match in charge and explained: “I am investing in doing the best job I can for this club and, no matter how you dress it up, our situation isn’t pretty, but I am a big advocate of hard work paying off.

“If we work hard enough we will get ourselves out of this trouble – so we keep working hard.

“We’ve got enough good players to turn it around and there are five or six players who, eventually when we get them back, are as good as anything in the competition.

“I think confidence is a significant thing and once you get on a roll momentum can build and if you string a few wins, back to back to back, you are right back in the competition.

“I have been in this sport a long time and I’ve seen it first hand that it can be done.

“We are only at the half way stage of the regular season and we’ve got plenty of rugby league left in us – and I am confident we will have a crack come the next few months.”