Wakefield Trinity are asking for volunteers today to help clear snow from around their ground in an effort to get the match with Huddersfield Giants played.

Snow is obviously causing travel problems from around the county but Trinity are keen to do all they can to get tomorrow night’s match on , especially as it is due to be screened live by Sky TV.

Volunteers who are able to get to Belle Vue are asked to go today between 10am and 3pm to help with the clear-up effort.

The club tweeted: “We are looking for any volunteers who are available Thursday between 10am and 3pm who can come down to the ground and help us clear the snow in the terraces and walkways.

“If you have snow shovels, bring them with you!”

Both clubs have named their squads and are preparing to play - but will Mother Nature have the final say?

Giants head coach Rick Stone has had to leave Tom Symonds and Adam Walne out of his 19-man squad.

Stone had hoped that Australian second rower Symonds would have recovered from a knee injury, but the 29-year-old has lost his race to be fit for the Super League derby clash.

Prop forward Walne, signed from Salford Red Devils in the close season, drops out of the squad due to a medial ligament strain picked up in the 26-12 home defeat by St Helens in the last round of Super League.

That has led to Sam Wood being named in the 19-man line-up for first time in 2018.

Trinity head coach Chris Chester has made changes to his 19-man squad.

Three changes have been made to the side that got the win over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

Joe Arundel, Keegan Hirst and Jordan Crowther all come into contention, replacing Justin Horo, Reece Lyne and the injured former Giants player Kyle Wood.

Giants Squad: Jake Mamo, Jermaine McGillvary, Jordan Turner, Aaron Murphy, Lee Gaskell, Danny Brough, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Kruise Leeming, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Dale Ferguson, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Adam O’Brien, Darnell Mcintosh, Colton Roche, Sam Wood.

Trinity squad: Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, Jordan Baldwinson, Mason Caton-Brown, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, David Fifita, Liam Finn, Scott Grix, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Craig Huby, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, Danny Kirmond, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Bill Tupou.

Referee: Gareth Hewer.