Watch out St Helens - Jermaine McGillvary is finally ready to make his 2018 Super League bow for Huddersfield Giants.

The England wingman hasn’t played since starring in the World Cup and that pulsating final against Australia, but he will be back in action at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday.

Head coach Rick Stone is confident the 29-year-old will be involved against Justin Holbrook’s unbeaten Saints, who travel buoyed by successive victories over Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons.

Stone also believes prop Adam Walne – who missed the 20-6 win over Warrington Wolves with a calf strain – will be fit to battle for a claret and gold shirt.

The Giants are waiting for fitness tests on hamstring-injury victims Shannon Wakeman and Michael Lawrence before naming their 19-man squad.

Two players missing out are second-rower Alex Mellor (broken thumb) and experienced centre Leroy Cudjoe (knee).

Stone explained: “I’m pretty sure Jerry (McGillvary) will play this week.

“He missed the first two weeks but he’s been pretty close to be honest and it’s just a bit of soreness in his knee which has kept him out.

“We wanted to make sure he was 100% before getting his 2018 campaign under way.”

On the others, the coach added: “Adam Walne had a calf strain after playing the first week and missing the second, but he will be back as well.

“Shannon Wakeman hasn’t played yet and Michael Lawrence missed Round Two (against Warrington), both with hamstring injuries, but they are getting pretty close.

“We will find out a little bit more about them in training.

“Alex Mellor has just been given a clean bill of health (after surgery to the broken thumb he suffered in pre-season) and he will be available for selection pretty soon as well, so we are getting a few boys back and it’s good to see.

“They are giving us a good injection and a very good time.

“The boys who did a pretty good job against Warrington will obviously get first preference, but it’s good to have competition – it keeps training ticking over in a nice competitive spirit.”